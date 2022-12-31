WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 31, 2022 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Reno NV 1110 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022 ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in California... Susan River At Susanville affecting Lassen County. Truckee River Near Truckee affecting Placer and Nevada Counties. ...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED... The Flood Warning is cancelled for the Susan River At Susanville. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:00 AM PST Saturday the stage was 8.0 feet. - Forecast...Rain has transitioned to snowfall and river has fallen below flood stage. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood the Truckee River Near Truckee. - At 9:00 AM PST Saturday the stage was 4.0 feet. the Russian River near Hopland. - At 11:00 AM PST Saturday the stage was 13 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:00 AM PST Saturday was 18.6 feet. - Forecast...The river will continue to fall below flood stage this afternoon. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather