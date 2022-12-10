WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 12, 2022 _____ AVALANCHE WARNING The following message is transmitted at the request of the Eastern Sierra Avalanche Center. BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED 16:00 PST Sat Dec 10 2022 The Eastern Sierra Avalanche Center in Mammoth Lakes has issued a BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING for the following areas: NWS Las Vegas NV - CA-519 (Eastern Sierra in Inyo County) NWS Reno NV - CA-073 (Eastern Sierra in Mono County) * WHAT...Eastern Sierra Avalanche Center is issuing an Avalanche Warning due to High Avalanche Danger between 1600 Saturday and Midnight Sunday. * WHERE...Eastern High Sierra between Bishop Pass and Virginia Lakes * WHEN...In effect from Sat 16:00 PST to Mon 00:00 PST. * IMPACTS...Heavy snowfall and strong winds are rapidly loading a poor snowpack structure creating widespread areas of unstable snow. * PRECAUTIONARY \/ PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended. Avalanches may run long distances and can run into mature forests, valley floors, or flat terrain. Consult http:\/\/www.esavalanche.org\/ or www.avalanche.org for more detailed information. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of this or any avalanche center. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather