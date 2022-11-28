WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, November 28, 2022 _____ LAKE WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Reno NV 319 AM PST Mon Nov 28 2022 ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING FOR LAKE TAHOE... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Waves 2 to 4 feet. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather