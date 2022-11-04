WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 5, 2022



SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service RENO NV

140 PM PDT Fri Nov 4 2022

...A STRONG EARLY WINTER STORM WILL BRING GUSTY WINDS, SNOWFALL, AND

MUCH COLDER TEMPERATURES NEXT WEEK...

* GUSTY WINDS: Winds will increase Sunday afternoon and evening

with gusts 35 to 45 mph in the valleys and gusts of 50 to 60 mph

in wind prone locations. Sierra ridge-top gusts may reach 100

mph. Impacts from winds include road travel restrictions due to

cross winds especially for high profile vehicles, aviation

turbulence, hazardous boating conditions, and patchy blowing

dust downwind of dry lake beds and sinks. Wind impacts will

diminish by Tuesday.

* SNOW IMPACTS: Snow is forecast to impact the western Nevada

valleys late Sunday night into Monday morning which may lead to

travel challenges during the Monday morning commute. Snow totals

of 1 to 4 inches are possible with locally higher amounts in

foothills west of highway 395 and the Virginia Highlands.

Additional light snowfall and much colder temperatures are

possible through Wednesday morning, so be prepared for a few

days of icy-slick roads next week.

* COLD TEMPERATURES: Mild high temperatures this weekend will

drop 15-20 degrees by Tuesday. Daytime highs will struggle to

reach the 30s in the Sierra valleys and 40s across much of

western Nevada. Overnight lows may drop into the 10s and 20s

across western NV valleys with single digit and sub-zero lows

possible in the Sierra valleys.



