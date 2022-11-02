WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 2, 2022

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Reno NV

600 PM PDT Wed Nov 2 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow showers. Isolated snow accumulations of up to 2

inches.

* WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Showers may bring rapidly changing

conditions with a quick 1 to 2 inches of accumulation. Be

prepared for sudden changes in visibility and road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during

periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to

reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since

it takes longer to stop on slick roadways.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT

TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Scattered snow showers. Isolated snow accumulations up

to 3 inches. Winds gusts up to 45 mph along the Sierra crest.

* WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area.

* WHEN...Until midnight PDT tonight.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult with chain restrictions

in place. Expect icy road conditions to continue through the

overnight hours as temperatures fall below freezing.

conditions with a quick 1 to 2 inches of accumulation on

roadways. Be prepared for sudden changes in visibility and road

conditions.

* WHAT...Scattered snow showers. Isolated snow accumulations up to

3 inches.

* WHERE...Mono County.

conditions with a quick 1 to 2 inches of accumulation on the

