SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service RENO NV

224 PM PDT Mon Aug 29 2022

...Isolated Thunderstorms This Evening, Heat Returns This Week

Through Labor Day Weekend...

* THUNDERSTORMS - Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible

into the evening across portions of the eastern Sierra and

western Nevada (15-20% chance). While coverage will be mainly

isolated, the biggest concerns with any storms that develop will

be new fire starts from dry lightning strikes and strong and

erratic outflow winds. These storms could produce lightning

hazards for any outdoor events and recreation, including blowing

dust impacts with sudden reductions to visibility and air

quality on and downwind of desert playas.

* HEAT - High pressure strengthens this week with hot weather

returning midweek. Afternoon highs could warm to around 10

degrees above average with lower western Nevada valleys nearing

records with near triple digit heat possible. By Thursday, the

lower valleys of western Nevada will see localized areas of high

heat risk. A prolonged stretch of heat is possible through the

Labor Day Weekend.

- Persistent heat may be impactful to the general population with

higher risks for more vulnerable populations such as the elderly,

other heat sensitive individuals, and those unable to shelter in

an dwelling with will A/C.

- Never leave children or animals in a heat exposed vehicle for

any amount of time.

