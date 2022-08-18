WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 18, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Reno NV 328 PM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected across the W-5 Cold Springs Burn Scar. * WHERE...Portions of northeast California and western Nevada, including the following counties, in northeast California, Lassen. In western Nevada, Washoe. * WHEN...Until 630 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Flash Flooding due to heavy rainfall on the W-5 Cold Springs Burn Scar may produce debris flows. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 322 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... mainly rural areas of Northeastern Lassen and Central Washoe Counties - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flood Advisory for a recent burn area means that flooding and\/or debris flows are possible. Residents living in or immediately downstream of burn areas should maintain awareness for potential flooding and debris flows. Monitor conditions and emergency management communications. If flooding and\/or debris flows are observed, move to a safe area away from the flooding. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather