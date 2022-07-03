WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 3, 2022

LAKE WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Reno NV

134 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON

TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Mono County.

* WHEN...From 2 PM to 8 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone

to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until

conditions improve.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a

sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing

boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind.

