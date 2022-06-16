WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 16, 2022 _____ LAKE WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Reno NV 309 PM PDT Thu Jun 16 2022 ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Lake Wind Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Localized higher gusts possible in wind prone locations. * WHERE...Mono County. * WHEN...For the Lake Wind Advisory, until 9 PM PDT Thursday. For the Wind Advisory, from 2 PM to 9 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and\/or candles in the event of a power outage. ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT FRIDAY FOR LAKE TAHOE... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Waves 2 to 4 feet. * WHERE...Lake Tahoe. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve. Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT FRIDAY... expected. Winds will lull overnight and strengthen during the day. * WHERE...Frenchman, Stampede, Davis, and Eagle. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather