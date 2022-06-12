WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, June 13, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service RENO NV 149 PM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022 ...Blowing Dust, Showers and Strong Thunderstorms... Strong southwest winds have produced widespread areas of blowing dust stretching from Honey Lake to the Black Rock Desert and for areas along and east of Highway 95, Interstate 80, and Highway 50 near Fernley, Lovelock, and Fallon. Be ready for sudden drops in visibility to less than 1 mile at times. Thunderstorms have developed across norther Lassen and Washoe counties this afternoon. Plan on storms to continue through the evening with the threats of small hail, moderate to heavy rain, lightning, and gusty outflow winds. If you are outdoors recreating have a plan that includes getting into a sturdy building and\/or vehicle to shelter from incoming showers and storms. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather