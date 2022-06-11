WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, June 12, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Reno NV

103 AM PDT Sat Jun 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Surprise Valley California,

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties, Northern Washoe

County and Mono County.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio

furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds

increase which could blow these items away.

