WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, June 10, 2022

_____

HEAT ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Reno NV

243 PM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...High temperatures Friday 95 to 100.

* WHERE...Lower elevations of Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern

Sierra Counties including Susanville, Greater Reno-Carson City-

Minden Area and Northern Washoe County around Gerlach.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and sunny skies may cause heat

illnesses to occur, especially for those sensitive to heat and

outdoors for extended periods of time. Since this is the first

heat event of the summer season, many people are not yet

acclimatized to heat and may be impacted more than normal.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These are potentially record setting

highs for the date, and unusually early to be so close to 100

degrees. The average first 100 degrees for Reno isn't until

July 10th.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather