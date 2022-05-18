WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, May 19, 2022

LAKE WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Reno NV

145 PM PDT Wed May 18 2022

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY

FOR LAKE TAHOE...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

expected. Waves 2 to 4 feet.

* WHERE...Lake Tahoe.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone

to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until

conditions improve.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a

sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing

boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind.

