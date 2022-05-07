WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 8, 2022

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Reno NV

242 PM PDT Sat May 7 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Snow and gusty winds expected. Total snow accumulations

of 5 to 10 inches along the Sierra crest including Donner and

Echo Summits, except 1 to 5 inches below 7,000 feet with the

higher amounts on the west shore of Lake Tahoe. Sustained winds

of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph and waves of 2 to to 4

feet on Lake Tahoe. Ridgetop winds up to 110 mph expected.

* WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Strong winds could

cause tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for accumulating

snowfall is during the evening hours on Sunday. However, any

convective snow showers may produce heavy enough snowfall rates

to result in an earlier onset for accumulation on the roads.

Check with CalTrans for the latest road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during

periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to

reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since

it takes longer to stop on slick roadways.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

