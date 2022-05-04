WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, May 5, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service RENO NV

158 PM PDT Wed May 4 2022

...MORE WINDY DAYS ON THE WAY, WITH COLDER TEMPERATURES AND

RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS FOR MOTHER'S DAY WEEKEND...

--Thursday and Friday--

* A pair of systems brushing through the region will bring gusty

winds both days. Winds will bring travel difficulties both in

the air and on the ground. Travel restrictions for high profile

vehicles are possible. Check with CalTrans/NDOT for the current

road information.

* Patchy blowing dust is possible both afternoons downwind of dry

lake beds and sinks, especially in portions of Mineral county.

This may locally reduce visibility.

--Mother's Day Weekend into Early Next Week--

* It will remain breezy throughout the weekend, with a secondary

max in wind speeds on Sunday due to a strong cold front. This

front will usher in a much colder air mass and high temperatures

on Mother's Day will be 15-20 degrees below normal.

* There will be rain and snow showers with the front, but again,

liquid amounts will be minimal. There are solid chances for snow

levels to fall to all valley floors by Sunday evening, which may

catch many off guard, though it is hard to get snow to stick to

roadways in lower elevation valleys this late in the spring.

* Well below normal temperatures and chances for light showers

will continue into Monday and Tuesday next week. While still

some uncertainty due to winds and cloud cover, it's possible we

could have frost and freeze concerns Sunday and Monday nights.

