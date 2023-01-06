WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, January 6, 2023

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

459 AM MST Fri Jan 6 2023

...WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

Winds over the Advisory area of far southwest Imperial County have

weakened and will continue to do so.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO 4 PM PST

TUESDAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. 1 to 3 feet of snowfall accumulation

expected this weekend with several more feet of accumulation

possible early next. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope

Northern Sierra Nevada including Interstate 80 over Donner Pass,

Highway 50 over Echo Summit and Highway 88 over Carson Pass.

* WHEN...From 4 AM Saturday to 4 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Strong

winds could cause tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will mostly be around 4000 to

5000 feet, but will gradually rise to 7000 to 8000 feet

beginning Sunday night into Monday before lowering again Monday

night into Tuesday. Significant travel impacts will likely

persist at the higher pass levels on Monday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

_____

