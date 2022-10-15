WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, October 15, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

312 PM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of San Bernardino,

northeastern Imperial and Riverside Counties through 400 PM PDT...

At 312 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Midland to 19 miles west of Palo Verde.

Movement was west at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Desert Center and Midland.

This includes the following highways...

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 97 and 134.

CA Route 177 between mile markers 1 and 24.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3388 11476 3341 11501 3344 11567 3404 11535

TIME...MOT...LOC 2212Z 100DEG 26KT 3383 11487 3349 11505

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

