Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, October 15, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Southwestern Imperial County in southeastern California...

* Until 515 PM PDT.

* At 106 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of

rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

El Centro, Calexico, Imperial, Plaster City, Holtville, Mt.

Signal, El Centro Naval Airfield, Heber, Seeley, Bonds Corner and

Dixieland.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

North central Imperial County in southeastern California...

Riverside County in southern California...

* Until 145 PM PDT.

* At 107 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 22 miles southeast

of Desert Center, moving northwest at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Desert Center.

This includes the following highways...

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 91 and 118.

CA Route 177 between mile markers 1 and 7.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

