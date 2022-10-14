WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, October 16, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD WATCH URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Watch National Weather Service Phoenix AZ 123 AM MST Fri Oct 14 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Arizona and California, including the following areas, in southwest Arizona, Central La Paz, Kofa and Parker Valley. In California, Chiriaco Summit, Chuckwalla Mountains, Chuckwalla Valley, Imperial County Southeast, Joshua Tree NP East, Joshua Tree NP West and Palo Verde Valley. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - A low pressure system will push eastward across the area Saturday through Sunday. Abundant moisture with the system will lead to scatted to wide showers and thunderstorm that will be capable of producing flash flooding. Most rain is expected to fall between Saturday morning and Sunday morning. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather