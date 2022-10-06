WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, October 6, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING Flash Flood Statement National Weather Service Phoenix AZ 644 PM PDT Thu Oct 6 2022 ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL IMPERIAL COUNTY... At 644 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms earlier this afternoon produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Wiest, Alamorio and Glamis. This includes the following streams and drainages... New River and Alamo River. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather