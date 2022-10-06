WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, October 6, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Western Yuma County in southwestern Arizona...

Southeastern Imperial County in southeastern California...

* Until 345 PM MST/345 PM PDT/.

* At 259 PM MST/259 PM PDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near

Andrade, or near Somerton, and is nearly stationary.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Somerton and Andrade.

This includes CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 88 and 94.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather