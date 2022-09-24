WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 24, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

604 PM PDT Sat Sep 24 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Riverside County

through 645 PM PDT...

At 604 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11

miles west of Eagle Mtn, or 16 miles north of Chiriaco Summit. This

storm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of Riverside County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.

LAT...LON 3391 11583 3400 11562 3386 11550 3375 11574

TIME...MOT...LOC 0104Z 332DEG 0KT 3390 11568

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

