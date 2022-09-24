WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 24, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Phoenix AZ 506 PM PDT Sat Sep 24 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southern California, including the following counties, Riverside and San Bernardino. * WHEN...Until 815 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 505 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms across northwestern portions of Joshua Tree National Park. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather