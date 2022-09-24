WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 24, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

217 PM PDT Sat Sep 24 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Riverside County

through 300 PM PDT...

At 217 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12

miles south of Desert Center. This storm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of Riverside County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3352 11549 3361 11540 3356 11521 3343 11534

TIME...MOT...LOC 2117Z 294DEG 2KT 3353 11537

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

