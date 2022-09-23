WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, September 23, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING Flash Flood Statement National Weather Service Phoenix AZ 557 PM MST Fri Sep 23 2022 ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MST\/815 PM PDT\/ THIS EVENING FOR WEST CENTRAL YUMA, SOUTHERN LA PAZ AND EASTERN IMPERIAL COUNTIES... At 557 PM MST \/557 PM PDT\/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Martinez Lake and Yuma Proving Ground. This includes the following streams and drainages... McAllister Wash, Colorado River, Indian Wash, Castle Dome Wash, Yuma Wash, Angeles Wash, Los and West Fork Yuma Wash. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather