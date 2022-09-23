WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, September 23, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southwestern La Paz County in west central Arizona...

West central Yuma County in southwestern Arizona...

East central Imperial County in southeastern California...

* Until 345 PM MST/345 PM PDT/.

* At 305 PM MST/305 PM PDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near

Martinez Lake, moving southwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Martinez Lake and Yuma Proving Ground.

This includes AZ Route 95 between mile markers 46 and 65.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

_____

