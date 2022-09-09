WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, September 9, 2022

_____

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

340 PM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR SOUTHWESTERN IMPERIAL

COUNTY...

This Flash Flood Warning is replaced by a Flood Warning.

The heavy rain has ended. Please continue to heed remaining road

closures.

A Flood Watch remains in effect until 1200 AM PDT Sunday for

portions of southwest Arizona and California.

...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 343 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

The Flood Advisory will expire at 343 PM PDT this afternoon for a

portion of Southwest California, including the following counties,

Riverside and San Diego.

The threat for widespread flooding has increased over the area.

Therefore the Flood Advisory has been replaced by a Flash Flood

Warning. Please refer to that bulletin for more information.

_____

