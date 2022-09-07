WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 11, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD WATCH URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Watch National Weather Service Phoenix AZ 1251 PM MST Wed Sep 7 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall associated with Tropical Cyclone Kay is possible. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Arizona and California, including the following areas, in southwest Arizona, Central La Paz, Gila River Valley, Kofa, Parker Valley, Southeast Yuma County and Yuma. In California, Chiriaco Summit, Chuckwalla Mountains, Chuckwalla Valley, Imperial County Southeast, Imperial County Southwest, Imperial County West, Imperial Valley, Joshua Tree NP East, Joshua Tree NP West, Palo Verde Valley and Salton Sea. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Abundant tropical moisture associated with Tropical Cyclone Kay will spread north into the area resulting in scattered to widespread rainfall. Extended periods of moderate rain will be capable of producing rural and urban flooding. Bands of heavier rain and embedded thunderstorms will be capable of producing higher rain rates which could also lead to flash flooding. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona and southeast California, including the following areas, in northwest Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave. In southeast California, Cadiz Basin, Eastern Mojave Desert, Morongo Basin, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley and Western Mojave Desert. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather