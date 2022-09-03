WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 3, 2022 _____ DUST STORM ADVISORY Dust Advisory National Weather Service Phoenix AZ 625 PM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022 ...A DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM PDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN IMPERIAL COUNTY... At 625 PM PDT, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near Gordon's Well to near Algodones Dunes to 11 miles west of Martinez Lake, moving northwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...Less than a mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. This includes the following highways... CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 56 and 85. CA Route 78 between mile markers 38 and 51. CA Route 98 between mile markers 45 and 57. Locations impacted include... Gordon's Well, Algodones Dunes and Glamis. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE! _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather