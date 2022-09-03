WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 3, 2022

_____

DUST STORM WARNING

Dust Storm Warning

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

616 PM MST Sat Sep 3 2022

...THE DUST STORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN LA PAZ...WEST CENTRAL YUMA

AND EAST CENTRAL IMPERIAL COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED...

The dust storm which prompted the warning has weakened. Therefore,

the dust storm warning has been allowed to expire. Areas of blowing

dust will continue to make travel difficult.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather