WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 3, 2022 _____ DUST STORM WARNING Dust Storm Warning National Weather Service Phoenix AZ 616 PM MST Sat Sep 3 2022 ...THE DUST STORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN LA PAZ...WEST CENTRAL YUMA AND EAST CENTRAL IMPERIAL COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED... The dust storm which prompted the warning has weakened. Therefore, the dust storm warning has been allowed to expire. Areas of blowing dust will continue to make travel difficult. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather