WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 24, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING Flash Flood Statement National Weather Service Phoenix AZ 738 PM PDT Wed Aug 24 2022 ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR NORTHWESTERN IMPERIAL COUNTY... The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 100 AM PDT for portions of southwest Arizona and California. The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... San Bernardino County in southern California... * Until 1045 PM PDT. * At 740 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms continuing to produce heavy rain across the between Essex and Needles including Goffs Road and Goffs Road. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Goffs Road, Route 66 near Essex, Highway 95 south of Needles. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR RIVERSIDE COUNTY... _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather