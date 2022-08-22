WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 22, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

346 AM MST Mon Aug 22 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

The Flood Advisory has expired for portions of west central Arizona

and California, including the following counties, in west central

Arizona, La Paz. In California, Imperial and Riverside.

Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no

longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining

road closures.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather