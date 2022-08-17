WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 17, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Riverside County in southern California...

* Until 730 PM PDT.

* At 657 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Midland, or

31 miles west of Parker, and is nearly stationary.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

Riverside County.

This includes CA Route 95 between mile markers 25 and 28, and between

mile markers 32 and 36.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

