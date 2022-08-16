WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 16, 2022

_____

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Northeastern Imperial County in southeastern California...

* Until 730 PM PDT.

* At 436 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain have ended, but runoff continues near State Route 78 at

Milpitas Wash. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

mainly rural areas of Northeastern Imperial County

This includes the following streams and drainages...

Colorado River and Milpitas Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather