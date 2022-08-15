WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 15, 2022

_____

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Riverside County in southern California...

* Until 630 PM PDT.

* At 233 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of

rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches

are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Chiriaco Summit and Cottonwood Visitor.

This includes the following highways...

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 74 and 83.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 74 and 83.

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of San Bernardino and

Riverside Counties through 315 PM PDT...

At 236 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Yucca Valley to 13 miles northeast of

Indio to Cottonwood Visitor. These storms were nearly stationary.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Chiriaco Summit, Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys Village.

This includes CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 74 and 92.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

these storms pass.

LAT...LON 3407 11645 3408 11627 3412 11626 3412 11606

3408 11604 3407 11600 3403 11600 3403 11590

3382 11565 3363 11560 3364 11595 3373 11594

3378 11606 3392 11620 3395 11641 3403 11647

TIME...MOT...LOC 2136Z 158DEG 3KT 3405 11638 3391 11613 3374 11578

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather