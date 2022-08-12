WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 13, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

648 PM MST Fri Aug 12 2022

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Arizona and California, including

the following areas, in southwest Arizona, La Paz, Gila River

Valley, Parker Valley, and Yuma. In California, Chiriaco Summit,

Chuckwalla Valley, Imperial Valley, Joshua Tree NP, Palo Verde

Valley and Salton Sea.

* WHEN...Through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Slow moving scattered thunderstorms will elevate the flood

risk.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather