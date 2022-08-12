WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 12, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1032 AM MST Fri Aug 12 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM MST/230 PM PDT/ THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Arizona and southeast California,

including the following counties, in southwest Arizona, Yuma. In

southeast California, Imperial.

* WHEN...Until 230 PM MST /230 PM PDT/.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is

occurring or is imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1032 AM MST /1032 AM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy

rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 0.5

inches of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Yuma, Somerton, Fortuna Foothills, Araby, Winterhaven,

Blaisdell and Andrade.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

