WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 10, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Phoenix AZ 856 PM MST Wed Aug 10 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... The Flood Advisory is cancelled for portions of southwest Arizona and southeast California, including the following counties, in southwest Arizona, Yuma. In southeast California, Imperial. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather