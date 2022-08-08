WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 8, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southwestern Imperial County in southeastern California...

* Until 730 PM PDT.

* At 652 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mt. Signal,

or near El Centro, moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

El Centro, Calexico, Brawley, Imperial, Plaster City, Ocotillo, Mt.

Signal, El Centro Naval Airfield, Heber, Coyote Wells, Dixieland

and Seeley.

This includes the following highways...

CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 12 and 47.

CA Route 111 between mile markers 1 and 20.

CA Route 86 between mile markers 1 and 20.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

