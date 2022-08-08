WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 8, 2022 _____ DUST STORM WARNING BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED Dust Storm Warning National Weather Service Phoenix AZ 623 PM PDT Mon Aug 8 2022 The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for... Southwestern Imperial County in southeastern California... * Until 730 PM PDT. * At 622 PM PDT, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near Ocotillo Wells to 7 miles southwest of Westmorland to near Calexico, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways... CA Interstate 8 near mile marker 1, and between mile markers 3 and 50. CA Route 78 between mile markers 1 and 20. CA Route 111 between mile markers 1 and 29. Locations impacted include... El Centro, Calexico, Brawley, Imperial, Plaster City, Salton City, Ocotillo, Holtville, Westmorland, Mt. Signal, El Centro Naval Airfield, Ocotillo Wells, Fish Creek Wash, Coyote Wells and Alamorio. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE! There is no safe place on a highway when a dust storm hits. Visibility can be lost immediately, making it difficult or impossible to slow down and avoid stopped vehicles. Delay travel, or safely exit the highway before the dust storm arrives. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather