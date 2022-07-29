WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, July 29, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

355 AM PDT Fri Jul 29 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

The Flood Advisory will expire at 4 AM PDT early this morning for a

portion of southern California, including the following county,

Riverside.

Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Arroyo and

small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please

continue to heed remaining road closures.

_____

