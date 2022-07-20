WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, July 20, 2022

EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

227 AM MST Wed Jul 20 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MST /11 AM PDT/

THURSDAY TO 8 PM MST /8 PM PDT/ FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures 112

to 116 expected.

* WHERE...In Arizona, Parker Valley. In California, Imperial

Valley and Palo Verde Valley.

* WHEN...From 11 AM MST /11 AM PDT/ Thursday to 8 PM MST /8 PM

PDT/ Friday.

* IMPACTS...High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps

and heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can

lead to heat stroke.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

An Excessive Heat Warning means that a period of very hot

temperatures, even by local standards, will occur. Actions should

be taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat.

Stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings. Drink water,

more than usual, and avoid dehydrating alcoholic, sugary, or

caffeinated drinks. Dress for the heat - lightweight and light-

colored clothing. Eat small meals and eat more often. Monitor

those with a higher vulnerability to heat, including small

children. Check in on family, friends, and neighbors, especially

the elderly. If engaging in outdoor activity, take longer and

more frequent breaks and avoid the hottest parts of the day.

Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars.

Public cooling shelters are available in some areas. Consult

county officials for more details, which may include guidance for

proper social distancing measures.

Recognize the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness. Early

signs include thirst and muscle cramps. Heat exhaustion may

include: cool, moist, pale skin; headache; dizziness; weakness or

exhaustion; nausea. The most serious illness is heat stroke,

which may include: vomiting; confusion; throbbing headache;

decreased alertness or loss of consciousness; high body

temperature (above 105F); hot, dry skin; rapid, weak pulse;

rapid, shallow breathing; seizures.

Heat stroke can be DEADLY. Treat as an emergency and call 9 1 1.

Continue to monitor NWS forecasts, broadcast outlets, and local

government for updates.

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM

PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures 110

to 117 expected.

* WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County, Salton Sea,

Western Imperial County and Chuckwalla Valley.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 8 PM PDT Friday.

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 116

expected.

* WHERE...Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Nights will be quite warm with low

temperatures in the 80s and lower 90s.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 112

* WHERE...San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High temperatures will be hottest and

nights warmest in the northern Coachella Valley.

