WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 8, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

203 AM MST Sun May 8 2022

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Western Imperial County.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to midnight PDT tonight.

* IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger

vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,

unsecured objects may become airborne.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between

30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and

58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert

areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under

a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra

caution.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Monday.

unsecured objects may become airborne. Minor tree damage

possible.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

* WHERE...Chiriaco Summit, Eastern portion of Joshua Tree

National Park and Western portion of Joshua Tree National Park.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT this evening.

* WHERE...Salton Sea, Imperial Valley, Southeastern Imperial

County and Chuckwalla Mountains.

