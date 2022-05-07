WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 7, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Phoenix AZ 105 PM MST Sat May 7 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... ...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT SUNDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the first Wind Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. For the second Wind Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Salton Sea, Imperial Valley, Western Imperial County, Southeastern Imperial County and Chuckwalla Mountains. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, until 11 PM PDT this evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from 4 PM Sunday to midnight PDT Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Monday. unsecured objects may become airborne. Minor tree damage possible. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph * WHERE...Chiriaco Summit, Eastern portion of Joshua Tree National Park and Western portion of Joshua Tree National Park. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Sunday. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather