WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 12, 2022 _____ HIGH WIND WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Phoenix AZ 623 AM MST Tue Apr 12 2022 ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Very difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects will become airborne. Moderate tree and minor structural damage possible. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. ...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... The Wind Advisory has been cancelled as winds have fallen below advisory levels. Breezy conditions will continue across the area. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather