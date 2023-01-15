WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 15, 2023

_____

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

154 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS

MORNING ABOVE 4000 FEET...

* WHAT...Moderate snow showers above 4000 feet. Additional snow

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...South Central Siskiyou County above 4000 feet. This

includes the Mount Shasta Ski park area and higher portions of

Highway 89, especially at Snowmans Summit.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.

accumulations 3 to 5 inches with amounts up to 6 inches for

higher portions of Sawyers Bar Road near Mt. Etna and on

Grayback Road north of Happy Camp. Winds will gust as high as 35

mph.

* WHERE...Mountains in western Siskiyou County above 4000 feet,

mainly west of the Scott Valley. This includes higher portions

of Grayback Road north of Happy Camp and higher portions of

Sawyers Bar Road.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 8

to 14 inches along the eastern Sierra Slopes, with higher

amounts above 9000 feet, and an additional 4 to 8 inches in the

White Mountains. Southwest winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Eastern Sierra Slopes and White Mountains of Inyo

County.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

Blowing snow could reduce visibilities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A brief break in precipitation expected

today, before heavy snow picks back up tonight through Monday.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you

must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your

vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather