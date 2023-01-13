WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 14, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

1251 PM PST Fri Jan 13 2023

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SATURDAY...

...HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE...Central Siskiyou County including I-5, Weed, Yreka and

Montague.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds becoming south 25 to 35 mph with gusts

up to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE...In California, Modoc County. In Oregon, Northern and

Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County and Central and

Eastern Lake County. This includes Highway 31 from Valley

Falls to Summer Lake and the higher terrain including Winter

Rim and the Warner Mountains.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening.

...FLOOD WARNING FOR THE GARCIA RIVER IN MENDOCINO COUNTY IN EFFECT

UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following

county, Mendocino. Flooding near Highway 1 north of Point Arena

and near the

Garcia River.

* WHEN...Flooding expected to impact Highway 1 near the Garcia River

beginning Saturday afternoon and lasting Until early Sunday

morning.

* IMPACTS...Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from

earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and

may not be passable and or roads may be closed.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1242 PM PST, River gauge reports indicated heavy rain.

Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the

warned area.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

