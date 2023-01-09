WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 10, 2023

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

134 PM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE...In California, the Shasta Valley from Montague south to

Weed. In Oregon, southeast Jackson County including the southern

end of the Rogue Valley from South Medford to Ashland and all

surrounding foothills.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... The strongest winds will occur from 4 to 8

AM Tuesday.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY...

At 136 PM PST, local law enforcement reported dangerous flash

flooding across the warning area from heavy rain. Between 2 and 5

inches of rain have fallen, with locally higher amounts to around 7

inches especially over the higher terrain. Additional rainfall

amounts of 1 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area, as

additional heavy rainfall offshore spreads across the area. Flash

flooding is already occurring.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE...Law enforcement reported.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Santa Maria, San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, Pismo Beach,

Atascadero, Arroyo Grande, Nipomo, Grover Beach, Lake Lopez,

Highway 101 over Cuesta Grade, Santa Margarita, Oceano, Shell

Beach, Baywood-Los Osos and Templeton.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

_____

