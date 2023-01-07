WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 7, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

456 PM PST Sat Jan 7 2023

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of up to 60 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Siskiyou, northwest Modoc, and

southern Klamath Counties. This includes portions of Highways

97, 139, and 140. This additionally includes the cities of

Newell, Macdoel, Dorris, Olene, and the outskirts of Klamath

Falls.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, south winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts of up 65 mph. For the Wind Advisory, south winds 20 to 30

mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE...The High Wind Warning is for portions of the Warner

Mountains in Modoc County and the higher terrain of Klamath and

Lake counties. This includes Highway 299 at Cedar Pass as well

as the Winter Rim in Oregon. The Wind Advisory is for a larger

portion of the East Side and includes portions of Highways 140,

395, and 31 between Summer Lake and Paisley.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines.

Isolated power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds will be in the early

evening.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.

* WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of the Shasta Valley. This includes Montague

and Interstate 5 south of Yreka to Weed.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and possibly power

lines. Isolated power outages are possible. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds will occur this

morning and afternoon.

