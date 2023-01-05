WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 7, 2023 _____ HIGH WIND WATCH URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 124 PM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...In California, Central Siskiyou County and Modoc County. In Oregon, Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County and Central and Eastern Lake County. This includes the southern Shasta Valley including Weed, and higher elevations of the Warners and the Winter Ridge. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/www.wrh.noaa.gov\/map\/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Dangerous driving conditions are possible, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Downed trees and power lines are possible. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather